Katz: War with Tehran enters ‘decisive stretch’

The war against the Islamic Republic has entered the decisive stage, ultimately to be determined by the Iranian people, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday.

The Islamic regime’s terrorist acts are being met with Israel and the United States’ “strong and uncompromising steel force,” Katz said in a recorded statement during a situational assessment held with the heads of Israel’s defense establishment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

“We are entering the decisive stretch of the conflict: between the regime’s attempts to survive—while causing increasing suffering to the Iranian people—and surrender,” the defense minister said.

He added that only the Iranian people can bring the conflict to an end “through determined struggle, until the fall of the terror regime and the salvation of Iran.”

Katz commended U.S. President Donald Trump for the “heavy blow delivered last night” against Iran’s Kharg Island, which is “an appropriate response to the mining of the Strait of Hormuz and the extortion attempts of the Iranian terror regime.”

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched a preemptive attack on Iran to degrade its nuclear and ballistic missiles capabilities, while potentially creating the conditions for regime change.