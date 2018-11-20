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News   Israel News

Latest political turmoil paints clear picture of winners, losers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Education Minister Naftali Bennett’s demand and appointed himself defense minister, thereby nearly guaranteeing Likud a bump in the polls in ‎the next elections, scheduled for November 2019. ‎

Nov. 20, 2018
Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman announces his resignation at a press conference in the Israeli parliament on Nov. 14, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Minister of Defense Avigdor Lieberman announces his resignation at a press conference in the Israeli parliament on Nov. 14, 2018. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

As the dust settles on the political battlefield, it is becoming clear that some of ‎those involved in the political turmoil that threatened to bring down the ‎government over the past week, gambled—and lost.‎

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emerged from the latest ‎coalition crisis as ‎a determined leader who does not yield to ‎political pressure. He weathered the threat of early elections, ‎triggered by Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman’s surprise ‎resignation as defense minister, and withstood the ultimatum ‎presented by Habayit Hayehudi leader Naftali Bennett, who ‎demanded to succeed Lieberman in exchange for remaining in the ‎coalition. ‎

Netanyahu rejected Bennett’s demand and appointed himself defense minister, thereby nearly guaranteeing Likud a bump in the polls in ‎the next elections, scheduled for November 2019. ‎

Habayit Hayehudi’s leader, for his part, did the math and opted to ‎withdraw all demands and remain in the coalition, citing the “good ‎of the country.”

Bennett’s decision to remain in the government still means ‎the ‎coalition numbers only 61 out of a total of 120 Knesset members, giving it a ‎very narrow majority with ‎which to function until the next election. ‎The coalition may not be stable, but Netanyahu has regained ‎control over when to call early elections, if at all. ‎

Bennett, for his part, narrowly avoided being labeled as the one ‎who brought down a right-wing government. For the most part, he ‎was able to do some damage control before being seen exclusively as someone ‎who makes empty threats. ‎

Yes, he will be the butt of many jokes and jabs in the next few ‎days, but in terms of the public’s collective memory, he will ‎probably be perceived as a responsible adult who was willing to ‎‎“take a hit,” rather than destabilize the entire country.‏

Kulanu Party leader Moshe Kahlon emerged from the coalition crisis ‎unscathed. While it may have appeared for a moment as though he ‎held the coalition’s fate in his hands, Kahlon made neither threats ‎nor promises, preserving his Teflon image. Still, it remains to ‎be seen what the future holds for his party, especially in the polls. ‎

The big loser to emerge from all this is undoubtedly Lieberman.

Yisrael Beytenu’s ‎chairman had hoped to see the election year through as a hawkish ‎defense minister that out-rights the right-wing government at every turn, but ‎given that his resignation failed to trigger snap elections, all he is ‎looking at now is months of boredom on the benches of the ‎opposition.‎

Moreover, his failed gambit has made him an easy target for other ‎right-wing parties in the coming election campaign, as his rivals will ‎constantly remind him how, as defense minister, not only did he fail ‎to defeat Hamas, but also bolted when the going got tough and nearly brought down a right-wing government. ‎

Benjamin Netanyahu
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