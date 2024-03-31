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News   Israel News

Miss Israel 2021 accosted in New York by ‘5,000 lunatics’

Hamas supporters assault Noa Cochva in Times Square.

Mar. 31, 2024
Neta Bar
Noa Cochva. Source: Screenshot/Beauty Blender.
Noa Cochva. Source: Screenshot/Beauty Blender.

Israeli model and pastry chef Noa Cochva was assaulted by pro-Palestinian protesters in Times Square, New York this weekend.

Cochva, who won the Miss Israel title in 2021, and a group of friends began to sing Israeli songs after encountering the protesters.

“They decided to hold an extreme protest here. We knew it was not safe, we were afraid, but we could not stop ourselves and wanted to show a bit ourselves. We were 10 Israelis against 5,000 lunatics. We had to,” she wrote on Telegram.

Noa Cochva after being attacked in Times Square, March 30,02024. Source: Twitter/Fair Use.
Noa Cochva after being attacked in Times Square, March 30,02024. Source: Twitter/Fair Use.

“I was just standing there and my Star of David necklace peeked through my shirt. The difference is that we are people of reason and they are people of violence. With what logic do they demonstrate for peace with violence?” she wrote.

In another Instagram story against the background of an ambulance, Cochva wrote that she was feeling well and added, “Am Yisrael Chai.”

In the IDF, she served as a medic and later became an instructor and commander in a paramedic course.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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