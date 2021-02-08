Netanyahu pleads not guilty at final pretrial hearing in Jerusalem

The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday resumed proceedings in the corruption trial against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu, who attended the hearing in compliance with a court order, pleaded not guilty and then left the court. His attorneys remained for the hearing, which is expected to schedule the appearance of witnesses in the trial.

He had called on his supporters not to arrive at the courthouse so as not to violate social-distancing directives imposed over the pandemic. Several dozen anti-Netanyahu protesters gathered outside, chanting slogans and demanding his resignation.