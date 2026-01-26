More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu praises Albania’s ‘moral conscience’ as its leader visits Jerusalem

The Israeli prime minister highlighted Albania’s record of religious tolerance, noting that it was the only European country where the Jewish population grew during the Holocaust.

JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Rama (Albania)
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem during a diplomatic visit to Israel, Jan. 26, 2026. Credit: GPO.
(Jan. 26, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Jerusalem on Monday, praising Albania’s steadfast support for Israel after the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, in addition to its historic protection of Jews.

“You stood by Israel when we were attacked by these barbarians. Your moral conscience has not been shaken,” said Netanyahu, calling Rama “an outstanding leader.”

The two leaders held a private meeting followed by an expanded session with their delegations. Netanyahu highlighted Albania’s record of religious tolerance, noting that during the Holocaust, it was the only European country where the Jewish population increased.

“Albanians—Muslim Albanians—in the name of moderation, tolerance and human dignity, protected Jews and even accepted more,” he said.

Albania’s population is roughly 50% Muslim. Christianity is the second-largest religion at about 16%.

Netanyahu expressed optimism about expanding bilateral economic ties, citing the opening of an Albanian Chamber of Commerce in Jerusalem. Rama announced the initiative during Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Albania in September 2024, the first visit by an Israeli head of state.

Netanyahu also pointed to a sharp rise in Israeli tourism to Albania, saying visits have increased by nearly 1,000%, and encouraged Israeli investors to explore opportunities in the Balkan country.

“There is an understanding at the deepest level of human sympathy—beyond interests—of a basic brotherhood between our peoples,” the prime minister said.

Following the meetings, Rama addressed a special plenary session of Israel’s Knesset.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Jan. 26, 2026. Credit: GPO.

‘Openness, safety and security’

In remarks during the visit, Rama emphasized Albania’s historic bond with the Jewish people and its firm opposition to antisemitism.

“Albania’s unique legacy in protecting Jews during the Holocaust is a testament to the moral courage of our grandparents—one we must pass on from generation to generation,” Rama declared, adding that his government maintains a “clear and unwavering stance against antisemitism, both domestically and internationally.”

He noted that while Albanians expressed solidarity with Palestinian civilians during the war in Gaza, there were no anti-Israel or antisemitic demonstrations in Albania, unlike in parts of Europe.

“Our country stands steadfastly against antisemitism, just as it stands against Islamophobia,” he said.

Rama also noted that Albania, like Israel, has no diplomatic relations with Iran. And he welcomed expanded cooperation with Israel in trade, technology and defense manufacturing. To that end, Rama invited Jews worldwide to visit Albania, describing it as a country where Jews can live “in openness, safety and security.”

On Tuesday, Rama is scheduled to address the International Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism.

Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
AOC Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Sanders compares Israel with Sudan and Russia
The Vermont senator noted that Israel was attacked on Oct. 7, but still said the Jewish state was committing war crimes like Russia and Sudan.
July 10, 2026
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin