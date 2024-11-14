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News   Israel News

‘No one is willing to talk peace': Newly uncovered Rabin recording

On the 29th anniversary of his assassination, the IDF released a historic 1974 recording of the then-prime minister discussing the Yom Kippur War.

Nov. 14, 2024
Adi Nirman
Israeli Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin outside the White House for a meeting with U.S. President George Bush. Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images.
Israeli Defense Minister Yitzhak Rabin outside the White House for a meeting with U.S. President George Bush. Photo by Cynthia Johnson/Getty Images.

As Israel marks the 29th anniversary of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination, the Israel Defense Forces archives has released a previously undisclosed recording from a 1974 General Staff forum. In it, Rabin, then serving his first term as prime minister, addresses the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War and the prospects for regional peace.

“In the Arab-Israeli conflict, I don’t see a possibility of reaching a solution through military means ... if there’s any chance at all ... it’s only through diplomatic negotiations,” Rabin can be heard saying. However, he emphasized that diplomacy must be backed by military strength: “Without military power, there won’t be any diplomatic negotiations at all.”

With regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Rabin says: “A Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would be an immediate trigger for the next war, even if other parties don’t desire it. I also question whether pursuing something short of full peace—whatever we might call it—at a higher territorial cost is truly the best solution, especially when we look at the Arab reality with clear eyes. But I don’t need to dwell on this question because we face a simple fact: No one is willing to talk to us about peace.”

Fifty years later, Rabin’s words resonate with Israel’s current reality. Many draw parallels between the surprise attack that launched the Yom Kippur War on Oct. 6, 1973, and Hamas’ devastating assault on Oct. 7, 2023. The latter has escalated into a prolonged multi-front conflict along Israel’s southern and northern borders, with additional threats from militias in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran, and a hostage crisis in Gaza.

The ongoing campaign has necessitated extensive mobilization of reserve forces, echoing the situation Rabin described after the Yom Kippur War.

“Many reservists are answering the call to serve. I believe it’s the reservists’ morale, discipline and sense of purpose that, more than anything else, instills public confidence in the military,” he says in the recording, adding, “Let’s be frank—this confidence was shaken.”

Rabin served two terms as Israel’s prime minister, first in 1974 and again in 1992. Known for his progressive stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, he pursued peace initiatives during his second term, most notably the Oslo Accords. This peace process sparked intense opposition from right-wing groups in Israel, culminating in his assassination by Yigal Amir on Nov. 4, 1995.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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