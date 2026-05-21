Sa’ar thanks US special envoy for fighting antisemitism

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Jerusalem on Thursday with U.S. Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, thanking him for doing “tremendous work.”

Sa’ar stressed that antisemitism in its modern form aims to delegitimize the Jewish state.

“I appreciate his [Kaploun’s] commitment to strengthening the IHRA [International Holocaust Remembrance] alliance and safeguarding Holocaust Remembrance. We agreed to work closely together,” Sa’ar said.

Great meeting U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun @StateSEAS in Jerusalem.



Amb. Kaploun is doing tremendous work in fighting antisemitism, including its modern form: delegitimizing the Jewish state.

I appreciate his commitment… pic.twitter.com/xhcntvaHFj — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 21, 2026

The IHRA is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, research and education.