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News   Israel News

Sa’ar thanks US special envoy for fighting antisemitism

Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun is doing “tremendous work,” the Israeli FM said.

May 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar speaks during a gathering at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, March 23, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
( May 21, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met in Jerusalem on Thursday with U.S. Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism at the State Department, thanking him for doing “tremendous work.”

Sa’ar stressed that antisemitism in its modern form aims to delegitimize the Jewish state.

“I appreciate his [Kaploun’s] commitment to strengthening the IHRA [International Holocaust Remembrance] alliance and safeguarding Holocaust Remembrance. We agreed to work closely together,” Sa’ar said.

The IHRA is an intergovernmental organization dedicated to Holocaust remembrance, research and education.

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