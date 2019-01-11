More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Number of suicides by IDF soldiers plummets in 2018

Nine soldiers are believed to have taken their own lives in 2018, compared with 16 in 2017.

Jan. 11, 2019
Soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces's 906th Battalion on a training exercise in the Negev Desert. Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit.
Soldiers with the Israel Defense Forces’s 906th Battalion on a training exercise in the Negev Desert. Credit: IDF Spokesperson Unit.

The number of suicides by Israel Defense Forces’ soldiers dropped by nearly half in 2018 compared to the previous year, an annual report from the IDF Personnel Division shows.

A total of nine soldiers are believed to have taken their own lives over the course of 2018, compared to 16 in 2017.

In the past three decades, 50 to 70 IDF soldiers have committed suicide per year. From 2005-2011, that number dropped to 26 to 28 suicides per year, and 2018 marked the lowest number of suicides in the past five years.

All of the suicides, with the exception of one reservist, took place during soldiers’ compulsory military service. All but one were men. Most of the suicides occurred after the soldiers had completed basic training. None of the soldiers who ended their lives had a history of mental-health problems or were in treatment.

The Personnel Division is actively trying to prevent suicide among IDF soldiers.

“We provide commanders with tools and teach them how to talk about the subject. We’ve made the concepts understandable. We explain to commanders how important it is to learn about their soldiers,” a senior Personnel Division officer said.

One step the Personnel Division has taken is to make home visits mandatory for commanders. Another is to limit access to weapons outside of military activity.

“A soldier who goes on a long leave has to hand over their weapon,” said the officer.

The total number of IDF casualties for 2019 stood at 43, compared to 55 in 2017. Eight soldiers fell in combat operations. Two soldiers were killed in accidents, and another 14 died in car accidents (not necessarily related to their army service).

In addition to the nine believed to have killed themselves, 10 soldiers succumbed to various illnesses.

IDF
EXPLORE JNS
Police car lights
U.S. News
Woman arrested on warrant in alleged assault of Jewish counterprotester at University of Washington
Christina Valera Devitt is accused of grabbing an Israeli flag from a former IDF soldier during a 2025 rally confrontation outside the university’s stadium.
Mar. 20, 2026
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard