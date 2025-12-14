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Nvidia founder meets former hostage employee

Jensen Huang, one of the most prominent figures in global tech, wished Gaza survivors Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani “to see the whole world.”

Dec. 14, 2025
Miri Weissman
Former captives in Gaza Avinatan Or (second from left) and his partner, Noa Argamani, meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2025. Credit: Nvidia.
Former captives in Gaza Avinatan Or (second from left) and his partner, Noa Argamani, meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2025. Credit: Nvidia.

At Nvidia’s Silicon Valley headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., one of the tech industry’s most powerful figures embraced an engineer who survived 428 days in Hamas captivity.

Avinatan Or and his partner, Noa Argamani, met on Thursday evening, for the first time since Or’s return from captivity, with Nvidia CEO and founder Jensen Huang, at the company where Or works as an engineer.

Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or
Former hostages Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or are reunited in Israel on Oct. 13, 2025. Credit: IDF.

The meeting was organized by Amit Krig, senior vice president and head of Nvidia’s development center in Israel. The emotional gathering at the company’s U.S. headquarters included the Israeli management team, who were there for professional meetings.

During the meeting, Jensen Huang, CEO of chip giant Nvidia—the world’s largest company by market capitalization—and one of the most prominent figures in global tech in recent years, who heard about the abduction on Oct. 7, 2023, and was involved in the details, wished Or and fellow hostage survivor Noa Argamani “to see the whole world.”

Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani at Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2025. Credit: Nvidia.
Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani at Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2025. Credit: Nvidia.

Gideon Rosenberg, Nvidia Israel’s legal counsel and vice president of human resources, attended the rallies in Tel Aviv’s “Hostage Square” every Saturday night, calling for the release of the captives.

He said that “Jensen is a very empathetic person. When I told him about Avinatan’s abduction, he immediately responded and informed all the company’s employees worldwide that their colleague had been kidnapped. There are no words to describe what he did from that moment to help.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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