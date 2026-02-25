Sa’ar praises Ecuador for withdrawing from UN committee against Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday praised Ecuador’s leaders for showing “moral clarity” by exiting an anti-Israel United Nations committee.

Sa’ar thanked Ecuadoran President Daniel Noboa and Foreign Minister Gabi Sommerfeld for their decision “to withdraw from the so-called ‘Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People.’”

He described the body as a “primary example of the inherent bias against Israel” within the United Nations.

“By withdrawing, Ecuador chooses truth and moral clarity over political theater. I call on all other member states who value integrity to follow suit and exit this biased committee,” Sa’ar tweeted.

I welcome the moral leadership shown by President @DanielNoboaOK and Foreign Minister @GabiSommerfeld of Ecuador, in their decision to withdraw from the so-called UN "Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People."



​This body is a primary… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) February 25, 2026

The Committee takes an across-the-board anti-Israel line, demanding an end to the “occupation” and condemning all “settlement activity.”

Founded in 1975, it acts as a platform for those seeking to condemn the Jewish state, which is accused in its hearings of starving Gazans, committing genocide, terrorism, “racializing Palestinians” and “crushing the skulls of infants and shedding the blood of children.”

These smears are then broadcast by the Committee on the U.N.'s website.

“It is the only General Assembly human rights committee devoted to a single cause,” said UN Watch, a pro-Israel NGO.

“The Committee’s mandate concerns Israeli actions only and is inherently prejudiced and one-sided. Its reports systematically turn a blind eye to Palestinian terrorism against Israeli civilians,” according to the NGO.

The Committee’s 24 members include: Afghanistan, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Cyprus, Guinea, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mali, Malta, Namibia, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey and Venezuela.