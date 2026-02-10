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Shin Bet: Lebanon-run terror cell probed in Samaria

The Israeli Security Agency says it uncovered a Lebanon-directed cell in Samaria that filmed a community, held weapons training and prepared for a planned attack.

JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces soldier operating in Judea and Samaria as the military ramped up operations against Palestinian terrorism over the week of Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
An Israel Defense Forces soldier operating in Judea and Samaria as the military ramped up operations against Palestinian terrorism over the week of Dec. 28, 2025, to Jan. 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 10, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Tuesday it had uncovered a Lebanon-directed terrorist infrastructure that had been operating in the Samaria region.

Suspected members of a Lebanon-directed terror cell in the Samaria region, identified by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency as part of an alleged plot to conduct a shooting attack. Credit: Shin Bet.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the agency said the network was instructed to photograph an Israeli community in Samaria and conducted weapons training in preparation for a planned attack.

Shin Bet said it would continue working to thwart any attempts to promote terrorist activity against Israel, its residents and its citizens.

Middle East Judea and Samaria Terrorism
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