Shin Bet: Lebanon-run terror cell probed in Samaria

The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Tuesday it had uncovered a Lebanon-directed terrorist infrastructure that had been operating in the Samaria region.

Suspected members of a Lebanon-directed terror cell in the Samaria region, identified by Israel’s Shin Bet security agency as part of an alleged plot to conduct a shooting attack. Credit: Shin Bet.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the agency said the network was instructed to photograph an Israeli community in Samaria and conducted weapons training in preparation for a planned attack.

Shin Bet said it would continue working to thwart any attempts to promote terrorist activity against Israel, its residents and its citizens.