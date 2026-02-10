Shin Bet: Lebanon-run terror cell probed in Samaria
The Israeli Security Agency says it uncovered a Lebanon-directed cell in Samaria that filmed a community, held weapons training and prepared for a planned attack.
(Feb. 10, 2026 / JNS)
The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) said on Tuesday it had uncovered a Lebanon-directed terrorist infrastructure that had been operating in the Samaria region.
In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the agency said the network was instructed to photograph an Israeli community in Samaria and conducted weapons training in preparation for a planned attack.
Shin Bet said it would continue working to thwart any attempts to promote terrorist activity against Israel, its residents and its citizens.