Jerusalem voted seventh best city in the world

Jerusalem was ranked as the world’s seventh-best city in the World’s Best Awards 2026 list in a survey published on Tuesday by the highly esteemed U.S. travel magazine Travel + Leisure.

Israel’s capital also topped the rankings as the best city in the Middle East and North Africa.

Running for 31 consecutive years, this year’s survey registered more than 661,000 votes by roughly 207,000 readers, across more than 10,088 total properties that include cities, hotels, cruise lines and more, according to the magazine.

San Miguel de Allende in Mexico topped the list at number one, followed by Kyoto (Japan), Chiang Mai (Thailand), Hoi An (Vietnam), Oaxaca (Mexico) and Bangkok (Thailand).

With a possible end to hostilities in the Mideast region, Israel’s tourism industry is looking to rehabilitate from the effects of almost three years of war.