CENTCOM: US naval blockade on Iranian ports to resume

The U.S. blockade on all maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports is set to take effect at 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, according to U.S. Central Command.

“CENTCOM forces will enforce the blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The U.S. military continues to support traffic flow through regional waters for all vessels not violating the blockade,” the command said on Monday night.

“The resumption of the U.S. blockade against Iran follows the initial implementation from April 13 to June 18,” the statement continued.

During that period, U.S. forces “redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and allowed more than 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through the blockade,” according to CENTCOM.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that understandings reached with Iran that lifted the blockade were “sort of a test,” adding that Tehran “didn’t honor the test.”

To the Iranian regime, “deals are made to be broken,” Trump said. He added, “They are extremely unreliable people—and, frankly, if they ever had a nuclear weapon they’d use it within one day.”

Also on Monday, Trump told Fox News that the United States will be “taking over” the Strait of Hormuz.

In a subsequent Truth Social post, Trump declared the strait open and that, from “this point forward,” the United States will be known as “the guardian of the Hormuz Strait.”

He said that America is reimposing the Iran blockade, “so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.”

However, Washington will charge 20% on all cargo shipped, plus “costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World,” Trump added.