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Gibraltar to rename international airport after Jewish statesman Sir Joshua Hassan

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum said the honor bestowed on her father celebrates “a legacy that belongs not only to Gibraltar, but also to the wider Jewish story.”

Steve Linde
and Marlene Hassan, 1982. Courtesy of the Hassan family.
Sir Joshua Hassan, Gibraltar’s first chief minister, with his wife, Lady Marcelle Bensimon Hassan, and two daughters, Fleur and Marlene, 1982. Courtesy of the Hassan family.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

The government of Gibraltar has announced that Gibraltar International Airport will be renamed “Sir Joshua Hassan Gibraltar International Airport,” honoring the territory’s first chief minister and one of the most prominent Jewish public servants in the modern Commonwealth.

The renaming was announced by Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo during his annual budget address to Parliament on July 7. In announcing the decision, the government described Hassan (1915–1997) as the “Father of the Gibraltarians,” saying his leadership and lifelong service helped shape modern Gibraltar.

Picardo called it “entirely fitting” that the territory’s gateway to the world bear the name of a leader whose life’s work was dedicated to protecting its people, defending its identity and building the Gibraltar “we are all proud to call home.” The proposal received the support of Opposition Leader Keith Azopardi.

Hassan’s daughter, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, host of JNS-TV’s “The Quad,” former deputy mayor of Jerusalem and Israel’s special envoy for innovation, said the honor carries significance well beyond Gibraltar.

“Our family is deeply touched by this extraordinary honor,” Hassan-Nahoum said. “My father believed that public service was a privilege, never a path to recognition. We hope that seeing his name associated with Gibraltar’s airport will encourage future generations to remember not only what he achieved, but how he achieved it—with humility, determination and an unwavering commitment to the people he served.”

She added that the dedication resonates with Jewish communities worldwide.

“For Jewish communities across the world, the dedication of Sir Joshua Hassan Airport is a powerful reminder of the contribution that Jewish leaders have made to democratic life, public service and nation-building,” she said. “It celebrates a legacy that belongs not only to Gibraltar, but also to the wider Jewish story of resilience, leadership and service.”

Hassan served as Gibraltar’s first chief minister and was widely regarded as the architect of the territory’s modern political identity. A distinguished lawyer, he played a central role in advancing Gibraltar’s democratic institutions and constitutional status, while remaining deeply connected to the Rock’s centuries-old Jewish community.

According to the family, Hassan viewed his Jewish identity as inseparable from his public service, embracing values of justice, responsibility, compassion and service throughout his career.

Hassan’s other daughter, former Gibraltar parliamentarian Marlene Hassan, said the airport renaming will ensure that his legacy endures.

“The decision to name Gibraltar’s airport in his honor ensures that his legacy will remain part of the territory’s future for generations to come,” she said. “It stands as a lasting tribute to a statesman whose vision helped shape the British Gibraltar of today and whose example continues to inspire those who believe that leadership is founded on integrity, courage and service.”

Hassan’s election as Gibraltar’s first chief minister marked a milestone at a time when few Jews held senior political office internationally. His career made him a symbol of both Gibraltar’s democratic development and the longstanding contribution of its Jewish community to public life.

Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula bordering Spain, is home to one of Europe’s oldest Jewish communities. Jews have lived there for more than 300 years and have played a prominent role in the territory’s political, commercial and civic life.

The airport renaming honor adds another chapter to that history, commemorating a leader whose influence extended well beyond Gibraltar’s shores.

Europe
Steve Linde
Steve Linde Steve Linde
Steve Linde, the JNS features editor, is a former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and The Jerusalem Report and a former head of Kol Yisrael English News. Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, he grew up in Durban, South Africa, and has degrees in sociology and journalism. He made aliyah in 1988, served in IDF Artillery and lives in Jerusalem.
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