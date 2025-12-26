Syrian Jews in New York purchase two apartment buildings in Jerusalem

American Jews affiliated with the Syrian Jewish community in New York bought two large residential buildings in Jerusalem, reportedly 200 luxury apartments in a deal valued at some $270 million.

OP Jerusalem, which represents this Sephardic community based in Brooklyn, N.Y., bought the two towers—part of a four-building complex under construction near the Mahane Yehuda open-air market—from JLTV, the buildings’ developer.

Community representatives have not commented on the development, although it comes days before Zohran Mamdani is to be inaugurated as mayor.

The mayor-elect, who refused to denounce the anti-Israel chant to “globalize the intifada,” has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if he were to visit New York City.

Mamdani’s press secretary also stated that synagogues shouldn’t violate international law by hosting pro-Israel events, referring to an aliyah information session held by the group Nefesh B’Nefesh at Park East Synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Nov. 26, when hundreds of anti-Israel protesters tried to prevent people from entering the synagogue building.