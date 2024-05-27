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News   Israel News

Terrorist responsible for 2003 murder of MK’s husband eliminated

Shalom Har-Melech, 25, from Homesh, was shot to death while driving in Samaria. His wife, Limor, who was in the car, survived.

May. 27, 2024
The Har-Melech family. Credit: Courtesy of the family.
The Har-Melech family. Credit: Courtesy of the family.

In a airstrike overnight in Rafah, the IDF killed terrorist Khaled Najjar, responsible for the murder of 25-year-old Shalom “Shuli” Har-Melech during the Second Intifada in Samaria on Aug. 28, 2003.

Har-Melech and his wife, Limor, were returning home to Homesh when they were ambushed by five terrorists who fired at them with automatic weapons. Har-Melech was killed on the spot, while his wife, then seven months pregnant, was critically wounded.

Limor was hospitalized and, several hours later, gave birth to their daughter by cesarean section. The couple also had an older child. They were expelled from Homesh during the 2005 disengagement.

Limor Har-Melech later married her current husband, Yehuda Son, and had a further eight children with him. She entered the Knesset for the Otzma Yehudit Party following the 2022 election.

“Today marks another step in bringing closure for me and the people of Israel in our fight against our enemies,” Limor Son Har-Melech, now a Knesset member, wrote on X. “I thank the security forces and everyone involved in eliminating the despicable terrorist.”

According to the military, as a senior member of Hamas, Najjar was involved in directing shooting attacks and other terrorist activities across Judea and Samaria and in funneling funds to Hamas operatives.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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