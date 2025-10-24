The ring that waited through captivity: Former hostage pops question

Eight months after returning from Hamas captivity in Gaza, Eliya Cohen continues rebuilding his life with an especially significant personal milestone. On Thursday, Cohen proposed to his girlfriend, Ziv Avud.

The pair, who have maintained a close relationship since before the Oct. 7, 2023, kidnapping, endured one of the most challenging periods together and now celebrate the beginning of a new chapter.

The moving proposal occurred on the roof of the Setai Hotel in Tel Aviv with the couple’s family and friends present, against the backdrop of the beaches. Cohen got down on one knee beside an enormous flower arrangement in pure white formed into the shape of a heart.

Cohen, who was freed from Hamas captivity on Feb. 22, 2025, after more than 500 days as a hostage, revealed in recent interviews that he already purchased the engagement ring for Ziv before the kidnapping. Since his release, he has turned a page, starting to lecture worldwide, promoting a large music festival in Israel, and releasing a book describing his time in captivity and the moments forever carved into him.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.