More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘TIME’ selects Eli Sharabi memoir for 100 must-read books of 2025

“A taut, immersive chronicle of endurance,” the book “serves as a window into the Israeli view of the war,” according to the publication.

Nov. 13, 2025
JNS Staff
Former hostage Eli Sharabi speaks at the Muni Expo 2025 conference in Tel Aviv, on July 15, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Former hostage Eli Sharabi speaks at the Muni Expo 2025 conference in Tel Aviv, on July 15, 2025. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
( Nov. 13, 2025 / JNS )

TIME magazine included the memoir of former Israeli captive Eli Sharabi, titled Hostage, on its list of 100 “must-read” books of 2025, published Wednesday.

Ahead of the book’s international release on the second anniversary of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks, TIME ran a long-format piece with translated excerpts from the memoir, which it called “a taut, immersive chronicle of endurance” that “serves as a window into the Israeli view of the war.”

Sharabi “was pulled away from his wife and two daughters in the first hours of the [Oct. 7, 2023,] attack. For the next 491 days, with rare exceptions, the only people Sharabi saw were other hostages and Hamas militants—the same parties that have remained front and center in the viewfinder of Jewish Israelis for two solid years, even as most of the world shifted its focus to the Palestinian civilians,” the article states.

Hostage was published in Israel in May, four months after the abductee’s return from Gaza. It is the first published memoir of a freed Hamas captive, and has become a best-seller in Hebrew.

The English edition is published by Harper Influence, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

“It was important to me that the story come out as quickly as possible, so that the world will understand what life is like inside captivity,” said Sharabi, according to AP.

Sharabi, 53, who was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Be’eri on the border with Gaza, said he had no access to the news in captivity and only learned after his release that his wife and two daughters had been murdered on Oct. 7, 2023.

“I thought I was returning to my family,” he told Channel 12 News at the time. “I had no idea.”

Sharabi lost more than 66 pounds during his ordeal, weighing just 97 pounds upon his release on Feb. 8.

Hamas Gaza Strip Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Myron Demkiw
World News
Arabic, Farsi, Turkish, Urdu but no Hebrew or Yiddish speakers among new class of Toronto police constables
Given criticism of the Toronto police for “their permissive white-glove treatment of hate rallies for almost three years, it would be incumbent on them to actively seek representation from the Jewish community in their rank and file,” Mike Fegelman, of HonestReporting Canada, told JNS.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
The opening ceremony of the 2022 Maccabiah Games in Jerusalem on July 14, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
2026 Maccabiah to open in Jerusalem with star-studded ceremony
Ticket sales opened this week for the July 1 opening ceremony, featuring leading Israeli and American performers, including pro-Israel advocate Montana Tucker.
May 26, 2026
Howard Blas
Police Car
U.S. News
Queens rally planned after anti-Israel vandalism targets kosher bagel shop
Jewish groups and local leaders are expected to gather in support of the Israeli-owned business as police continue searching for the suspect.
May 26, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Netanyahu Braverman
Israel News
Netanyahu’s chief of staff faces possible indictment for obstructing justice
The indictment is subject to a hearing, according to the Office of the State Attorney. If the decision is made to proceed, Tzachi Braverman will be tried for fraud, breach of trust and obstruction of justice.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a security assessment at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, May 26, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu holds security assessment with top officials
The meeting also included Isareli Defense Minister Israel Katz and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
A large public bomb shelter in central Tel Aviv, March 20, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF launches pre-alert system for rocket, missile fire from Lebanon
The amount of warning time ranges from several seconds in border communities to up to one minute in northern Israel and around two minutes elsewhere.
May 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu
JNS TV / The Quad
Fears emerge over a new possible US–Iran deal
May. 26, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The dark roots of ‘Jewish supremacy’
Moshe Phillips
Senior Contributing Editor
Funny, you don’t look like a Bibi supporter!
Ruthie Blum