More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

UK ambassador ‘optimistic’ King Charles will visit Israel

“It’s true that the Queen never visited Israel, but King Charles has visited several times as prince and was received by President Isaac Herzog very cordially,” said envoy Neil Wigan.

Sep. 21, 2022
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with then-Prince Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog with then-Prince Charles at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, England, Nov. 22, 2021. Photo by Koby Gideon/GPO.

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan expressed hope this week that King Charles would visit Israel during his reign.

Speaking to Israel Hayom, Wigan, who was in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, said that King Charles has a good and warm relationship with the Jewish state. “It’s true that the Queen never visited Israel, but King Charles has visited several times as prince and was received by President Isaac Herzog very cordially,” he said, adding that Prince William also traveled to Israel several years ago.

“Will Charles visit Israel now as King? We very much hope so, but cannot guarantee that it will happen. He has to decide on his [foreign] visit plans and has an obligation to Commonwealth countries such as Canada and Australia,” said Wigan.

Herzog, who was also in London for the royal funeral, told King Charles on Sunday that Israel would be delighted to host him.

According to Wigan, when then-Prince Charles was in Jerusalem he visited the Israel Museum and “was fascinated by the Dead Sea Scrolls. The subject of the Holocaust is also very important to him, and he has friends who are survivors. I saw how moved he was when he met Auschwitz survivors. I don’t know how deeply the royal family is involved in Israeli politics, but they do have a great interest in Israel in general, so I’m optimistic,” said the UK envoy.

With respect to the political system, Israeli Ambassador to Britain Tzipi Hotovely said in an interview with Israel Hayom this week that while Queen Elizabeth was not closely familiar with the matter, she did express interest in it.

“She even asked me once why Israel has so many elections, and I had the feeling that she was really interested,” Hotovely said. “She had curiosity and [a] deep commitment to her role. She wasn’t just a symbol, but more than that, which is why people loved her so much.”

Hotovely said that the government in London was the “most pro-Israel it has ever been,” adding: “Britain is today at the forefront of Western countries in voting in favor of Israel at the United Nations. In recent years, there has been a succession of prime ministers who are very friendly to Israel.”

EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin