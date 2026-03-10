Watch: IAF eliminates Hezbollah terrorists who entered Christian village

Israeli troops operating in Southern Lebanon eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist cell that entered a Christian village, the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson’s Unit said on Monday.

Soldiers of the 300th “Bar’am” Brigade, under the command of the 146th Reserve Armored Division, were operating in the area as part of the forward defensive effort against the Iranian-backed terrorist group.

The forces first identified the terrorists, after which they directed an Israeli Air Force fighter jet, which struck and eliminated the cell, apparently after its members had left the Christian village.

The IDF did not specify in which day the incident occurred.

“The presence of terrorists in the area constitutes another example of the cynical exploitation of civilian infrastructure for terrorist activity by Hezbollah,” the army said.

IDF troops will continue to operate to strengthen the forward defensive line and to act against the reconstitution of Hezbollah’s forces, the Israeli military added.

Meanwhile, the IAF continued its offensive and defensive efforts against Hezbollah, intercepting dozens of unmanned aerial vehicles and carrying out strikes on dozens of rocket launchers over the last 24 hours, the IDF said in a separate statement on Monday.

The Air Force completed additional waves of strikes in Lebanon, destroying rocket launchers positioned south of the Litani River.