WATCH: Iranian missile hits Tel Aviv area, injuring three

The Israel Police on Sunday published security camera footage of an Iranian missile impact that lightly wounded three people in central Israel.

“At one of the sites, civilians did not seek shelter, and a cluster-type missile fell near them, resulting in minor injuries to three civilians,” stated police.

לפני זמן קצר החלה מתקפת טילים לאזור תל אביב - במהלך הירי נפלו פצצות מטיל מתפזר שהסבו נזק במספר מוקדים



באחת הזירות נראו אזרחים שלא התמגנו ובסמוך אליהם נפל טיל מתפזר שהוביל לפציעה קלה של שלושה אזרחים. התיעוד ממחיש באופן מובהק את המחויבות של האזרחים להתמגן ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד… pic.twitter.com/6bDYy2cKA3 — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 15, 2026

The recording “clearly demonstrates the importance of civilians seeking protection and following the guidelines of IDF Home Front Command,” the statement said, adding, “In this case, injuries were minor, but the incident could have ended much more severely, including with loss of life.

“We stress to you once again the importance of taking shelter during an alarm,” it continued. “Avoid unnecessary risks that may cost human lives.”