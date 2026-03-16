WATCH: Israeli official visits Bedouin town hit by Iranian missile

An Israeli government official spoke on Sunday with the mother of a man whose home in Zarzir, a Bedouin town in the Lower Galilee, was struck by an Iranian ballistic missile.

“Are you OK?” Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Oren Marmorstein asked Fatma within the damaged house.

“Praise God [we are],” the woman answered.

I spoke with Fatma - the Iranian regime struck her son’s home in Zarzir, a Muslim community in Israel. During Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/aCEkAQTIct — Oren Marmorstein (@OrenMarmorstein) March 15, 2026

Two people sustained moderate wounds and dozens of others were lightly injured on March 12 when an overnight missile strike from Iran struck Zarzir, a community six miles west of Nazareth known for the high proportion of men volunteering for service in the Israeli Police and IDF.

Thirty-nine casualties were brought to Clalit Health Services’ HaEmek Medical Center in Afula, including a 34-year-old woman who was hit by shrapnel and a 50-year-old man who suffered blast injuries, the hospital said. Among the injured were 17 children.