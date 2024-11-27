Israeli Air Force targets senior Hamas figure in Gaza City

( Nov. 27, 2024 / JNS)

The Israeli Air Force eliminated a senior member of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade sniper unit overnight Tuesday, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Mumin al-Jabari operated out of a former school, directing and carrying out attacks against IDF troops, according to the military. A large amount of armaments was also stored in the facility, the IDF said.

The IAF struck the same structure in August, killing over 30 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists.

The IDF stressed that many steps were taken before that strike to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance and additional intelligence.

“This is another example of the Islamic Jihad’s systematic exploitation of civilian infrastructure and the civilian population as a human shield for its terrorist activities,” the IDF said.

“The IDF will continue to operate against terrorists who embed themselves in schools and other civilian infrastructure as a shelter.”

Also on Wednesday, the IDF revealed that Murad Al-Rajoub, a Hamas terrorist behind a 2002 bombing attack in Beersheva, was killed in an IAF drone strike in Gaza City. The military did not say when the strike was conducted, but Arab reports said Al-Rajoub was killed on Friday.

Al-Rajoub “was one of the two terrorists who carried out the bombing attack in May 2002 in Beerheva, in which approximately ten civilians were injured,” the IDF stated. “Al-Rajoub was sentenced to 38 years in prison and released in the Shalit deal [in 2011],” the military added.