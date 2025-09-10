Israeli Foreign Ministry to hold first staff gathering beyond pre-1967 lines

( Sept. 10, 2025 / JNS )

The Israeli Foreign Ministry was set on Wednesday to hold its first-ever staff-wide gathering in the Judean Desert, outside of the Jewish state’s pre-1967 lines, according to a report by the Haaretz daily on Tuesday.

The celebration will take place in Mishor Adumim, an industrial zone some 15 minutes east of Jerusalem, next to the city of Ma’ale Adumim.

According to an invite to employees, the pre-Rosh Hashanah party will feature a “Greek-style” program, including performances, dancing, meals, drumming and wine workshops, spa treatments and gifts.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel and the ministry’s director-general, Eden Bar-Tal, are scheduled to attend a holiday toast with staff, according to the report on Tuesday.

Responding to criticism raised in the Haaretz article, the ministry said it was “pleased to hold the day in Mishor Adumim,” adding that the venue was chosen after it received the highest score as part of a tender process.

A spokesperson for Sa’ar’s office did not immediately respond to a JNS request for comment on Tuesday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to visit Ma’ale Adumim later this week to sign an agreement to accelerate growth of the Judean Desert city, Mayor Guy Yifrach told local media on Sunday.

Typically, such deals are signed by the housing minister, but according to Army Radio, Netanyahu chose to personally endorse the agreement, which includes construction in a highly sensitive area known as E1.

A government body gave approval last month for a housing project in E1 that Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and far-left groups on the other side of the political spectrum, previously said would “bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

In an Aug. 22 statement, 25 foreign ministers from Europe and other nations condemned the E1 move, calling for its immediate reversal.

Jerusalem pushed back, with the Foreign Ministry issuing a statement the same day rejecting the joint statement as an attempt to “impose foreign dictates.” It also said it was “racist,” given that the foreign ministers placed no restrictions on Palestinian construction.