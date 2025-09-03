Israeli president to meet Pope Leo at the Vatican

( Sept. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to meet with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, amid growing international opprobrium over the nearly two-year-old war against Hamas in Gaza.

The one-day visit is being made at the invitation of the pontiff, and will focus on the effort to secure the release of the nearly 50 hostages still being held in Gaza, the struggle against global antisemitism and the safeguarding of Christian communities in the Middle East, Herzog’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

The president is also slated to meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and to tour the Vatican archives and library.

Herzog attended the first American pope’s inauguration in May.

Last week, the pope issued a strong appeal to end the war, and called for a permanent ceasefire, the release of the hostages and the distribution of humanitarian aid.