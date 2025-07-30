Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Jew-hatred an ‘attack on very fabric of our society,’ congressman says

Rep. Dan Goldman brought together politicians, Jewish leaders and law enforcement for a meeting in Brooklyn, N.Y.

(July 30, 2025 / JNS)
Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) Credit: Official U.S. House of Representatives Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) brought local elected officials, Jewish leaders, law enforcement and advocacy groups together in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday to discuss the “unacceptable” increase in Jew-hatred in the five boroughs of the city, the congressman’s office stated.

“Antisemitism is an attack on the very fabric of our society,” stated Goldman, co-chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism. “We must confront it with unity, action and sustained partnership at every level of government.” 

Simcha Eichenstein, a Jewish New York state representative, hosted the meeting in his office. State senator Sam Sutton, council member Simcha Felder and district leader Pinny Ringel attended the meeting.

According to Goldman’s office, other participants included the New York Police Department, Shomrim, Boro Park Jewish Community Council, the Anti-Defamation League, Agudath Israel, the Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, Council of Jewish Organizations and the Sephardic Community Federation.

