Jewish Federations help bring 3,170 Ethiopian Jews to new home in Israel

(July 2, 2024 / JNS)

The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) announced on Tuesday that it had enabled a total of 3,170 Ethiopians to make aliyah—comprising 1,535 men, 1,635 women and 754 families—as part of a two-year, $9 million campaign that has officially concluded.

Many immigrants trended young, with 35% aged 18 to 35 and 39% under the age of 18.

“Through this campaign, Jewish Federations were honored to join hands with thousands of our Ethiopian brothers and sisters as they realized their dream of making aliyah,” said David Heller, JFNA’s national campaign chair.

He called the organization “inspired” following the “courageous journey” of these new immigrants, or olim in Hebrew. And he vowed that JFNA “will continue to work with our partner the Jewish Agency for Israel to support their absorption into Israeli society.”

JFNA has worked to enable more than 100,000 Ethiopians to move to Israel.

This recent campaign was launched following Israel’s announcement of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”), which aimed to bring more than 3,000 Ethiopians to Israel in cooperation with the Jewish Agency for Israel, the Israeli Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and other related organizations.