Everything you need to know about Tisha B’Av

The Tisha B’Av fast of 5784 began this year on Monday evening and continues until Tuesday evening, Aug. 12-13.

What is recommended to eat before the fast?

The last meal before the fast begins is especially important. It’s recommended to eat foods rich in complex carbohydrates, such as rice, pasta or whole-grain bread, which provide energy for an extended period. Consuming proteins like chicken, fish or eggs can help maintain a feeling of fullness.

Vegetables and fruits rich in fluids and dietary fibers can help maintain good hydration levels in the body. It’s important to drink plenty of water before the fast begins. It’s recommended to drink at least eight cups of water on the day before the fast.

Tips for easing the fast

Resting and avoiding strenuous physical activity during the fast are recommended. Staying in a cool place can help prevent feelings of thirst and dehydration. If there’s a need to take medication during the fast, it’s advisable to consult with a doctor about the safe way to do so.

Why do we fast on Tisha B’Av?

Tisha B’Av is a day of fasting and mourning commemorating the destruction of the First and Second Temples. This day is considered one of the most difficult days in the Jewish calendar, and it includes five afflictions intended to stir hearts and inspire repentance. Here is a detailed account of the main events that occurred on Tisha B’Av throughout Jewish history:

The sin of the spies: According to tradition, on this date, the generation of the wilderness was decreed not to enter the Land of Israel because of the sin of the spies. When the spies returned from Canaan with a negative and discouraging report, the people cried on that night. In response, they were sentenced to wander in the desert for 40 years until the entire generation that didn’t believe died.

This event is considered one of the most important points in Jewish history, symbolizing the lack of faith and trust in God’s promises. The sin of the spies occurred during the Three Weeks (Bein HaMetzarim), the period between the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av, which symbolizes the most difficult days in Jewish history.

Destruction of the First Temple: The First Temple, built by King Solomon, was destroyed on the 9th of Av in 586 BCE by Nebuchadnezzar II, king of Babylon. The destruction of the First Temple marked the end of the First Temple period and the beginning of the Babylonian exile, which was a significant low point in the history of the Jewish people.

Destruction of the Second Temple: The Second Temple, built after the return of the Jews from the Babylonian exile, was destroyed on the 9th of Av in 70 C.E. by the Romans led by Titus. This destruction marked the end of the Second Temple period and the beginning of the Roman exile.

The destruction of the Second Temple is considered one of the greatest disasters in the history of the Jewish people and marked the beginning of the Jewish dispersion throughout the world. This destruction occurred during the Nine Days, which begin on the first day of Av and end on the 9th of Av, constituting the most difficult period in the Jewish calendar.

Fall of Betar: On the 9th of Av in 135 CE, the city of Betar in the Judaean Mountains was conquered by the Romans, an event that marked the failure of the Bar Kokhba revolt, the third and final escalation of the Jewish–Roman wars. This was the largest Jewish revolt against Roman rule, and the fall of Betar was one of the worst points in this revolt. After the fall of the city, the Romans killed all the inhabitants and did not allow the dead to be buried.

Plowing of Jerusalem: After the failure of the Bar Kokhba revolt, on the 9th of Av, the Roman Emperor Hadrian plowed Jerusalem and established the Roman city of Aelia Capitolina in its place. This event marked the complete change of Jerusalem and the transformation of the holy city into a pagan Roman city. Turnus Rufus, the Roman commander, destroyed the holy places of the Jews and built a temple for the Roman gods.

Additional events on Tisha B’Av

Throughout Jewish history, additional tragic events occurred on Tisha B’Av. Similar to the destruction of the Temples, where the events leading to them began before the 9th of Av itself and continued after it, mourning customs begin gradually before Tisha B’Av and continue into the 10th of Av. Over the years, events that occurred close to the day itself were also perceived as part of the calamities of Tisha B’Av. Among the later events:

Expulsion of the Jews from England: On the 9th of Av in 1290 (July 18, 1290), Edward I, king of England, ordered the expulsion of all Jews from his country. The Jews were required to leave England by the first day of November 1290, and anyone who remained after that date would be executed.

The Great Expulsion from France: On the 10th of Av in 1306 (July 22, 1306), Philip IV, king of France, ordered the expulsion of all Jews from France within a month.

Expulsion from Spain: On the night of the 8th of Av in 1492 (July 31, 1492), the deadline given to the Jews of Spain to leave the country ended after the four months allocated for their departure.

Outbreak of World War I: On the 5th of Av in 1914 (July 28, 1914), the Austro-Hungarian Empire declared war on Serbia, thus beginning World War I. On the 7th of Av, Russia joined the war, and on the 9th of Av, Germany joined the war.

Deportations of Jews during the Holocaust: On the 2nd of Av in 1942 (July 16, 1942), the Vichy regime imprisoned 13,000 Jews from Paris under harsh conditions. On the 7th of Av, they were deported to concentration camps. On the 8th of Av, the great deportation from the Warsaw Ghetto to the Treblinka extermination camp began.

Laws and customs

Prohibition of eating and drinking: Every Jew is obligated to fast on this day, meaning to refrain from all eating and drinking for 25 hours, from sunset on the eve of Tisha B’Av until the next day’s nightfall.

Leniencies:

Sick people: Those who are ill and in danger must break the fast according to medical guidelines.

Pregnant women: They are obligated to fast, but if fasting might cause them significant illness, they should be lenient and not fast. It is recommended to consult with a doctor and a rabbi.

Nursing women: Nursing women are obligated to fast, but if fasting might affect the amount of milk or their health condition, they should be lenient and not fast.

New mothers: A woman within 30 days after giving birth is exempt from fasting.

Soldiers: Soldiers who are in operational activity, such as soldiers in Gaza or in war, are exempt from fasting if the fast might affect their operational fitness. In training or operational activity, these soldiers can break the fast to maintain their fitness.

Prohibition of washing: Washing for pleasure is forbidden on Tisha B’Av. This means that one should not wash with hot or cold water for enjoyment. Leniencies: Washing for the purpose of removing dirt is permitted. For example, if one’s hands or face become dirty.

Prohibition of anointing: Anointing for pleasure is forbidden on Tisha B’Av, meaning one should not anoint the body with oils, creams or ointments. Leniencies: Anointing for medical purposes or to remove a bad odor is permitted. For example, someone suffering from severe skin dryness can use a medical ointment.

Prohibition of wearing leather shoes: One should not wear shoes or sandals made of leather on Tisha B’Av. Leniencies: It is permitted to wear shoes made of fabric, rubber or other materials that are not leather. In case of medical necessity, such as a wound or severe pain in the foot, it is permitted to wear more comfortable shoes, even if they include leather parts.

Prohibition of marital relations: Marital relations are forbidden on Tisha B’Av. Leniencies: There are no special leniencies for this prohibition. Married couples observe separations similar to those during the niddah period.

Reciting lamentations: It is customary to read the Book of Lamentations and recite lamentations in the synagogue. The lamentations deal with the difficult and tragic events that happened to the Jewish people throughout history. This is usually practiced in all Jewish communities, regardless of ethnicity or location.

Special prayers: In the Amidah prayer, we add the prayer of Nachem, which describes the anticipation for the building of the Third Temple.

Tefillin: It is customary not to put on tefillin during Shacharit but during Mincha, as mourners do. This custom is mainly practiced by Ashkenazim and some Sephardim.

Sitting on the floor: One does not sit on a chair but only on a low chair or on the floor, as mourners do.

Greeting: One should not greet friends or say “Good morning.” If someone says “Shalom,” one should respond in a subdued manner to avoid offending.

Working: There is no absolute prohibition on work, but the Shulchan Aruch rules that “anyone who does work on Tisha B’Av will not see a sign of blessing from that work.” However, work involving a potential loss (if not performed, the person would suffer a loss), work for public needs, or a mitzvah is permitted, mainly people working in essential jobs or in occupations involving potential loss. According to legal directives, local authorities can prohibit the opening of restaurants and entertainment venues on Tisha B’Av.

Fast start times for Tisha B’Av:

Jerusalem: 7:30 p.m.

Tel Aviv: 7:28 p.m.

Los Angeles: 7:42 p.m.

New York: 7:57 p.m.

Fast end times for Tisha B’Av:

Jerusalem: 7:53 p.m.

Tel Aviv: 7:55 p.m.

Los Angeles: 8:21 p.m.

New York: 7:41 p.m.

Weather forecast for Tisha B’Av:

Jerusalem: 90°F

Tel Aviv: 90°F

Los Angeles: 86°F

New York: 79°F

Originally published by Israel Hayom.