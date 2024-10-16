Guide for Sukkot 2024

As Jews worldwide prepare for Sukkot, the weeklong harvest festival beginning this year on the evening of Oct. 16, this comprehensive guide offers essential information on customs, prayer times and travel recommendations. Whether you’re an observant Jew or simply curious about the holiday, here’s everything you need to know about celebrating Sukkot in Israel and beyond.

The first days of Sukkot, the third of Judaism’s pilgrimage festivals, kick off on Wednesday evening and conclude in Israel on Thursday evening. Outside of the country, the holiday ends Friday, Oct. 18. It rolls right into Shabbat, requiring Eruv Tavshilin.

The second days of Sukkot begin Wednesday, Oct. 23, and conclude on Thursday, Oct. 24. Outside of Israel, the holiday ends Friday, Oct. 25. It rolls right into Shabbat, requiring Eruv Tavshilin.

‘Eruv Tavshilin': What is it, and how to perform it?

When Yom Tov [a holiday] connects to Shabbat, one must perform an eruv tavshilin that allows for the preparation of food for Shabbat during the second day of Yom Tov. One should take challah bread and a prepared dish, say the blessing and, thus, it is permissible to cook on Yom Tov for Shabbat.

It’s important to know that eruv tavshilin permits cooking from the second day of Yom Tov for Shabbat, but not from the first day of Yom Tov to the second. It is forbidden to cook or set the table for the second evening meal before the end of the first day, that is, Thursday evening, a minute or two before the time corresponding to the end of the second day of Yom Tov on Friday.

Lighting Shabbat and Yom Tov candles

Shabbat and Yom Tov candles need to be prepared in advance, and one should ensure that memorial or other candles will burn for the entire required time, so that we can transfer fire from existing fire during the holiday and Shabbat.

Sukkot laws and customs:

Dwelling in the sukkah: The primary commandment of Sukkot is to reside in a sukkah, commemorating the booths that sheltered the Israelites during their desert journey after the Exodus. This practice reinforces the national memory of divine protection, as stated in the Torah: “So that your generations may know that I made the children of Israel dwell in booths when I brought them out of the land of Egypt” (Leviticus 23:42). To fulfill this commandment, one should eat, sleep and spend as much time as possible in the sukkah throughout the holiday. The structure must be roofed with sechach, natural vegetation that provides shade while allowing starlight to penetrate. Even those who don’t sleep in the sukkah are obligated to eat holiday meals within it. Decorating the sukkah is encouraged to enhance its special atmosphere. Women are exempt from the time-bound mitzvah of sukkah. ‘Ushpizin': The Sukkot tradition includes welcoming symbolic guests, known as ushpizin in Aramaic, into the sukkah. Each day of the seven-day festival invites a different spiritual figure from Jewish history: Day one—Abraham; day two—Isaac; day three—Jacob; day four—Moses; day five—Aaron; day six—Joseph; day seven—David. This custom symbolizes hospitality and Jewish unity, inviting the essence of these patriarchs to join in the celebration and deepening the connection to Jewish heritage. Taking the Four Species: Another key Sukkot observance involves the Four Species: etrog (citron), lulav (palm branch), hadas (myrtle) and aravah (willow). The Torah commands: “And you shall take for yourselves on the first day the fruit of beautiful trees, branches of palm trees, boughs of leafy trees and willows of the brook” (Leviticus 23:40). Each species represents a segment of the Jewish people, with their combination symbolizing unity. To perform this ritual, hold the lulav in your dominant hand and the etrog in your other hand. Wave them during the recitation of Hallel and the Hoshanot prayer, particularly at the prayer’s conclusion when saying the “Hoshana” verses. This blessing over the “Four Species” is seen as a prayer for unity, abundance and blessings, especially concerning agriculture and rainfall. The seventh day, known as “Hoshana Rabbah,” features a special ceremony praying for water and abundance in the coming winter.

Chol Hamoed Sukkot activities:

Despite ongoing security concerns in the north, many Israelis are seeking ways to enjoy the holiday away from home. Sukkot offers an excellent opportunity to blend cultural experiences with trips to safer areas in central and southern Israel.

Yaron Festival—Orna Porat Theater (Tel Aviv, Oct. 18-22): This family-friendly theater festival features plays like “Nice Butterfly” and “Caramel 2" at venues including the Tel Aviv Museum, Cameri Theater and Beit Hahayal. Tzlilei Yaldut Festival—Holon Theater (Oct. 20-22): Enjoy musical and theatrical performances for children and families, including “Journey on the Orient Express” and “This Child is Me.” Tamar Festival—Masada and Kibbutz Ein Gedi (Oct. 17-22): This music festival in the Judean Desert features performances by artists like Shlomo Artzi and Barry Sakharof against the backdrop of stunning desert landscapes.

Sukkot eve candle-lighting:

Jerusalem—5:30 p.m. Tel Aviv—5:46 p.m. New York—5:55 p.m. Los Angeles—5:59 p.m. London—5:46 p.m.

Holiday conclusion:

Jerusalem—6:41 p.m. Tel Aviv—6:43 p.m. New York—6:53 p.m. London—6:52 p.m. Los Angeles—6:54 p.m.

First published by Israel Hayom.