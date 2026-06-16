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US Education, Justice Departments to partner on civil-rights enforcement

The partnership is an “indication that elected officials are taking seriously the unprecedented increase in anti-Jewish incidents occurring in schools across our country,” Brandy Shufutinsky of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told JNS.

Aaron Bandler
Linda McMahon
Linda McMahon, U.S. secretary of education, on her first day on the job, March 4, 2025. Credit: U.S. Department of Education.
(Jun. 16, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with the U.S. Department of Justice to coordinate enforcement of federal civil rights laws in schools.

Under the civil-rights agreement, the departments will work together to investigate and resolve discrimination complaints and pursue enforcement actions when warranted. According to a fact sheet, the arrangement will not change the process for students, parents or educators seeking to file discrimination complaints with the Education Department.

The agreement is one of four new interagency partnerships announced by the Education Department with the Justice Department and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing effort to reduce bureaucracy and improve efficiency.

Brandy Shufutinsky, director of the education and national security program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JNS that the partnership is an “indication that elected officials are taking seriously the unprecedented increase in anti-Jewish incidents occurring in schools across our country.”

“This partnership leverages the expertise necessary to ensure that the civil rights of all students are protected, the laws of our nation are followed, and that those who violate civil rights protections are held to account,” she said.

Kenneth L. Marcus, chairman and CEO of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and a former assistant U.S. secretary of education for civil rights, stated that “today’s announcement signals a significant and promising step forward for civil rights enforcement.”

“The key issue is whether this will enable the Justice Department to more seamlessly cooperate on potential civil rights litigation and pursue enforcement when necessary,” he said. “If done right, this partnership could mark a critical step forward for students whose rights have too often gone unprotected on campuses across the country, including Jewish students facing antisemitic discrimination and harassment.”

Todd Blanche, acting U.S. attorney general, stated that “the Department of Justice is proud to partner with the Department of Education to build a stronger, more coordinated civil rights enforcement system.”

The other agreements include Justice Department partnerships focused on student-privacy protections and training and advisory services, as well as an agreement with HHS related to special education.

“As we scale back federal micromanagement when it hinders success, we are equally committed to bolstering the efficacy of federal oversight where it is essential,” Linda McMahon, the U.S. secretary of education, stated.

Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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