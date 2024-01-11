A two-state solution: A prize for genocide

In the chaos of Palestinian internal politics and the aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre in southern Israel, a two-state solution talk by the Biden administration and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken serves to support the Iranian regime and Hamas.

It is important to realize that the atrocities of Oct. 7 served as only the initial plans of the jihadist axis of Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas for the eradication of the Jewish state and its people. The United States must take a realistic approach to stabilizing the Middle East with the re-education and deradicalization of the Palestinian population.

JCPA co-hosts Dr. Dan Diker and Khaled Abu Toameh discuss this on this episode of the “Our Middle East” podcast.