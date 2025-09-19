Ancient Jerusalem road reopened by Rubio and Netanyahu

IDF spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman takes us inside the dramatic reopening of the ancient pilgrimage road in the City of David. From the stone-carved proof of a 4,000-year Jewish connection to Jerusalem to the political theater at the United Nations, Doron argues that history, archaeology and faith underpin Israel’s claim to the land, and that these facts are being erased or ignored by many international actors.

He unpacks why the recent ceremony, attended by U.S. officials and Israeli leaders, matters politically and culturally, and why the timing is no accident ahead of a looming U.N. vote on Palestinian statehood.

Spielman also chronicles the two-decade excavation that revealed the pilgrimage road and the fierce opposition that the dig faced, including threats to staff and attempts to block the work. He closes by explaining why America’s bond with Israel runs deeper than politics alone and previews his book, When the Stones Speak, which tells the full story behind the archaeological discoveries.