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Can the right unite against antisemitic hate?

“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Victoria Coates, Ep. 205

Dec. 18, 2025
Jonathan S. Tobin

Can the right unite against antisemitic hate?

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Will the failure of leading conservatives to disassociate themselves from the increasingly antisemitic former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and even more extreme figures like Candace Owens lead to the movement being hijacked by hate-mongers? That’s the question posed by JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin in the wake of the shocking defense of Carlson by Heritage Foundation president Kevin Roberts in November.

Roberts walked back his denunciation of those who criticized Carlson’s platforming of Holocaust denial as well as neo-Nazi groyper leader Nick Fuentes as being part of a “venomous coalition.” But questions remain about Heritage’s future with many of those involved with the institution leaving as a result of the controversy. But according to Heritage Vice President Victoria Coates, the think tank remains committed to the fight against Jew-hatred and support for Israel.

Coates, who joins Tobin in this week’s episode of “Think Twice,” credits Roberts for the fact that Heritage has played a leading role on the issue. Its Project Esther helped inspire U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to hold colleges and universities accountable for their toleration and encouragement of Jew-hatred on their campuses. But she acknowledges that Roberts’s initial video expressing solidarity with Carlson was a mistake and that the think tank head understands that, too, and that he is determined for Heritage to continue to work against the spread of Jew-hatred.

As troubling as the growth of hate on the right may be, she says the mass shooting on Dec. 13 of 15 people (another fatality was confirmed on Wednesday, making the total 16) at a Chanukah event on Australia’s Bondi Beach is a reminder that the most potent threat to Jews and the West remains Islamist and leftist terror.

Coates, who, like Roberts, knows Carlson well, says she can’t explain his turn toward antisemitism as well as his bizarre willingness to deny that Islamists are persecuting and murdering Christians in Africa. But she says there’s no denying the growth of antisemitic attitudes among younger conservatives, which she fears has become widespread.

She also says that’s a product of the crisis induced by leftist indoctrination in the schools, in addition to the COVID pandemic, not to mention the misinformation about Israel and the Middle East that is ubiquitous on social media. Coates believes that what happened at Heritage will help to focus minds on the right on the threat from antisemitic extremism.

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Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin Jonathan S. Tobin
Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate, a senior contributor for The Federalist, a columnist for Newsweek and a contributor to many other publications. He covers the American political scene, foreign policy, the U.S.-Israel relationship, Middle East diplomacy, the Jewish world and the arts. He hosts the JNS “Think Twice” podcast, both the weekly video program and the “Jonathan Tobin Daily” program, which are available on all major audio platforms and YouTube. Previously, he was executive editor, then senior online editor and chief political blogger, for Commentary magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of The Jewish Exponent in Philadelphia and editor of the Connecticut Jewish Ledger. He has won more than 60 awards for commentary, art criticism and other writing. He appears regularly on television, commenting on politics and foreign policy. Born in New York City, he studied history at Columbia University.
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