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Col. Richard Kemp on Israel’s risk of war with Iran

WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Col. Richard Kemp

Feb. 17, 2026
Alex Traiman
( Feb. 17, 2026 / JNS )

“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.

Iran
Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman Alex Traiman
Alex Traiman is the CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) and host of “Jerusalem Minute.” A seasoned Israeli journalist, documentary filmmaker and startup consultant, he is an expert on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. He has interviewed top political figures, including Israeli leaders, U.S. senators and national security officials with insights featured on major networks like BBC, Bloomberg, CBS, NBC, Fox and Newsmax. A former NCAA champion fencer and Yeshiva University Sports Hall of Fame member, he made aliyah in 2004, and lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children.
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