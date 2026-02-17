Col. Richard Kemp on Israel’s risk of war with Iran
WATCH: “TALX” with Alex Traiman and guest Col. Richard Kemp
( Feb. 17, 2026 / JNS )
“TALX” with Alex Traiman is a JNS TV series where Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem bureau chief of Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), conducts in-depth interviews with influential figures in politics, diplomacy and Jewish affairs. The show provides viewers with insightful discussions on critical topics such as Israel’s geopolitical strategies, U.S.-Israel relations and global Jewish issues.