Iranian dissidents: Iranians and Israelis are fighting for their lives

Vahid Beheshti, an independent journalist and Iranian human-rights activist based in London, became famous after completing a 72-day hunger strike followed by a sit-in last year. In summer 2023, he joined the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs initiative in the British House of Lords, to outlaw the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Host Dan Diker met Beheshti and his wife, Mattie, in Jerusalem to discuss their opposition activism against the Iranian regime and the war in Israel from an Iranian perspective on this episode of this episode of “Our Middle East” podcast.