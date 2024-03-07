Is Hamas stalling a hostage deal to plan another attack?

Why can’t Hamas seem to find the Israeli hostages it has been holding captive in Gaza since Oct. 7, or is the terrorist organization stalling by considering fake hostage negotiations? Is a new attack being planned for the month of Ramadan, which starts next week? Is international pressure on Israel strengthening and therefore playing right into the hands of Hamas?

JCPA president Dan Diker and Arab-Israeli journalist Khaled Abu Toameh discuss the recent hostage negotiations and the game being played by the terrorists.