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Israel’s military tactics and challenges in Gaza

WATCH: “True East,” with Doron Spielman and guest Akiva Bigman, Ep. 4

Mar. 27, 2025
Doron Spielman

Israel’s military tactics and challenges in Gaza

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In this episode of “True East,” host Doron Spielman sits down with acclaimed Israeli investigative journalist Akiva Bigman to unpack the Israel Defense Forces ground tactics as it begins another ground invasion of Gaza. They will also discuss one of the most extraordinary developments in Gaza since the war began: civilians protesting against Hamas.

Akiva Bigman shares exclusive insights from his investigations, including the most comprehensive report to date on the failures leading up to Oct. 7, Hamas’s use of tunnels and how the IDF’s shifting strategy could reshape the future of Gaza.

Topics covered:

  • Civilian resistance in Gaza

  • Internal fractures in Gazan society

  • IDF strategy shifts and occupation

  • The “balloon effect” and Hamas’s resurgence

  • Humanitarian aid and its unintended consequences

  • Hostage negotiations vs. military victory

  • What must change for Israel to win

See more at: @JNS_TV. And don’t forget to hit the subscribe button!

JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration using the following link.

Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman Doron Spielman
Doron Spielman is a New York Times bestselling author of When the Stones Speak and a Major in the IDF Reserves, where he serves as an international military spokesman. He is also the founder and CEO of Spielman Dynamics and was Vice President of the City of David Foundation. Spielman is a Senior Fellow at the Herut Center and hosts “True East” on JNS TV.
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