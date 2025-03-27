Israel’s military tactics and challenges in Gaza

In this episode of “True East,” host Doron Spielman sits down with acclaimed Israeli investigative journalist Akiva Bigman to unpack the Israel Defense Forces ground tactics as it begins another ground invasion of Gaza. They will also discuss one of the most extraordinary developments in Gaza since the war began: civilians protesting against Hamas.

Akiva Bigman shares exclusive insights from his investigations, including the most comprehensive report to date on the failures leading up to Oct. 7, Hamas’s use of tunnels and how the IDF’s shifting strategy could reshape the future of Gaza.

Topics covered:

Civilian resistance in Gaza

Internal fractures in Gazan society

IDF strategy shifts and occupation

The “balloon effect” and Hamas’s resurgence

Humanitarian aid and its unintended consequences

Hostage negotiations vs. military victory

What must change for Israel to win

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JNS will host its inaugural International Policy Summit on Monday, April 28, 2025. This daylong event will convene government officials, policymakers, diplomats, security experts, leaders of pro-Israel organizations, and influencers for vital discussions aimed at addressing Israel’s critical challenges and opportunities in a post-Oct. 7 world.

Registration at this point is for invitees only. However, you can submit a request for registration using the following link.