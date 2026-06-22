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JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon, JNS Editor-In-Chief Jonathan S. Tobin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s adviseer Caroline Glick and leading voices in diplomacy, technology, national security, law, media and faith headline the summit’s second day in Jerusalem.

(June 22, 2026 / JNS)

On Day 2 of the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, the morning plenary, “Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation,” will focus on Israel’s role in artificial intelligence, high-tech and innovation.

The session features Aryeh Lightstone, senior adviser to the U.S. special envoy for peace missions; Sam Grundwerg, world chairman of Keren Hayesod; and other leaders in technology, diplomacy, philanthropy and public affairs.

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