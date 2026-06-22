JNS Summit Day 2: Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation

On Day 2 of the JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem, the morning plenary, “Israel: A Global Superpower—AI, Tech & Innovation,” will focus on Israel’s role in artificial intelligence, high-tech and innovation.

The session features Aryeh Lightstone, senior adviser to the U.S. special envoy for peace missions; Sam Grundwerg, world chairman of Keren Hayesod; and other leaders in technology, diplomacy, philanthropy and public affairs.