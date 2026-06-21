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JNS Summit opening plenary: Israel, US and the world

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, analyst Mark Levin and leading voices in government, diplomacy, national security, media and faith open the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem with a look at Israel, the United States and the world in a new era.

(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Join JNS live from the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. for the opening session of the JNS International Policy Summit, “Israel, U.S. & the World: A New Era.”

Featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Levin, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Melanie Phillips, Sylvan Adams, Victoria Coates and other leading voices in government, media, diplomacy, faith leadership and national security, this special opening event will explore the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship, Israel’s role on the world stage, regional security challenges, faith-based diplomacy, the Iranian threat and the defining issues shaping the Middle East and the Jewish world.

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
EXPLORE JNS
The Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem
Israel News
JNS International Policy Summit opens in Jerusalem
The three-day summit will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.
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Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
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Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
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