JNS Summit opening plenary: Israel, US and the world

Join JNS live from the Waldorf Astoria Jerusalem on Sunday, June 21, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. for the opening session of the JNS International Policy Summit, “Israel, U.S. & the World: A New Era.”

Featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mark Levin, U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion, Melanie Phillips, Sylvan Adams, Victoria Coates and other leading voices in government, media, diplomacy, faith leadership and national security, this special opening event will explore the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship, Israel’s role on the world stage, regional security challenges, faith-based diplomacy, the Iranian threat and the defining issues shaping the Middle East and the Jewish world.