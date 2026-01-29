Subversion from left and right undermine Trump and the West

Progressives and far-right conspiracy mongers have more than just antisemitism in common. According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, those trying to subvert President Donald Trump’s agenda consist not only of the left-wing “resistance” in Minneapolis. The same goal motivates China and its various allies and business partners like Qatar.

Tobin is joined in this week’s episode of “Think Twice” by journalist Lee Smith, author of the new book, The China Matrix: The Epic Story of How Donald Trump Shattered a Deadly Pact. He believes that over the past quarter-century, a bipartisan coalition of Republicans and Democrats has helped the Chinese Communist Party via a disastrous trade deficit and by allowing fake CCP companies to list on U.S. capital markets. Trump has sought to address this problem with some success via tariffs.

TikTok poses a danger to U.S. national security through its ability to influence Americans. The pending sale of the platform, however, raises questions about whether the interests of large GOP donors who profit from dealings with Beijing will undermine Trump’s efforts to shift U.S. foreign policy to grapple with the growing threat from China.

Smith also thinks it’s vital for America not to let the Islamist regime in Iran, which is a key ally of China, escape from its current predicament caused by mass protests seeking its overthrow. He argues that China’s influence operation in the United States, in which officials below the national level, like Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, are being targeted by them to support their policies, is a real danger.

The author is concerned that lobbying by business interests and others will pressure Trump not to follow up on efforts to exert maximum pressure on Iran. He also throws cold water on the idea that there is any deal to be made between the two countries. He worries that by giving Tehran time via negotiations, which history has proven never leads anywhere, the theocrats will wriggle out of their current predicament.

He’s also worried about the rise of antisemitism on the right and the way those, like former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, are seeking to stop American action against Iran is very troubling. Even more dangerous are questions raised about the intentions of Carlson’s friend, Vice President JD Vance, who seems not to understand the role that Israel plays in American interests and in advancing American peace and prosperity in a vitally strategic region of the world.

He’s equally worried about Qatar’s ability not only to buy influence in the United States but to get support inside the Pentagon.

Listen/Subscribe to weekly episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube Music, iHeart Radio or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Watch new episodes every week by subscribing to the JNS YouTube Channel.