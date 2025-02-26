The Bibas murders and the painful truth about the hostages

Doron Spielman, former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, breaks down the current turning point that Israel finds itself.

Should Israel continue Phase 2 of the ceasefire after it buries two children and their mother, all brutally murdered by Hamas? What is the surest way to get the rest of the hostages back? Can Israel ever really hope that these terrorists will give back all the hostages?

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