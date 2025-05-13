The war to erase Jewish Jerusalem

Is Israel’s fight for survival not just on the battlefield but beneath the ground? IDF Spokesperson (Res.) Doron Spielman exposes how the war with Iran, Hamas and Palestinian leadership extends into archaeology, history and truth itself.

This special edition of “True East” coincides with the launch of Doron Spielman’s new book, When the Stones Speak. Spielman, who served on the frontlines of the war that started on Oct. 7, 2023, and who spent 21 years as vice president of the City of David excavations, dives deep into what he calls the “eighth front” of the war on Israel: the battle to erase Jewish history from Jerusalem and rewrite global narratives.

In this episode, he reveals:

How Palestinian leadership and Arab regimes attempt to sever Jews from their ancestral homeland

The archaeological discoveries that prove 3,000 years of Jewish presence in Jerusalem

How Western universities have become the new staging ground of historical revisionism

Why Iran’s nuclear threat and Hezbollah’s terror connect directly to this war on truth

The role of Hamas indoctrination and media lies in shaping global hostility toward Israel

Whether you’re a soldier, student or passionate supporter of Israel, this episode arms you with facts and clarity. Watch now and learn why the fight for Jerusalem is a fight for the West itself.

Click here to purchase Spielman’s new book, When the Stones Speak: The Remarkable Discovery of the City of David and What Israel’s Enemies Don’t Want You to Know.

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