jns
Please Support JNS
Jewish news that makes sense
Donate
JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2023 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update desk

Israeli president welcomes six new ambassadors in Jerusalem

Israeli President Isaac Herzog held an audience with each envoy, greeted by the IDF Orchestra playing their respective national anthems.

Gil Tanenbaum
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes to Israel Guatemala's new ambassador, Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2023. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomes to Israel Guatemala's new ambassador, Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso, at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, on May 23, 2023. Credit: Haim Zach/GPO.
Edit
(May 24, 2023 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday officially received ambassadors from Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ethiopia, Uruguay and Portugal at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

The envoys were greeted by the IDF Orchestra playing their respective national anthems, and they inspected an IDF honor guard in the Ceremonial Plaza before presenting their credentials to Herzog.

The Israeli president held an audience with each envoy, after which each signed the guest book. At the end of each ceremony, Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah” was played.

Guatemalan Ambassador Ava Atzum Arévalo de Moscoso, formerly the South American country’s foreign minister, noted that her country this year marks 75 years of diplomatic relations with Israel, and five years since moving its embassy to Jerusalem.

Guatemala is one of only four nations to have an embassy in Jerusalem, recognizing the city as Israel’s capital.

“Everyone in Guatemala loves Israel and it is an enormous privilege for me to represent my country here,” she said.

After officially welcoming her to Israel, Herzog acknowledged the two countries’ long history of diplomatic relations.

“You represent one of the countries historically closest to Israel, from day one,” he said.

Be a part of our community

JNS is your ideological home. Situated at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, we provide readers with the critical context they need on issues facing Israel and their Jewish world.

You can help support our efforts — and enjoy an ad-free experience, as well as premium content and other community benefits.

Join our community and help us continue to keep you engaged and informed.

Support JNS
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Register to receive full access to the website and to get the most important stories on Israel and the Jewish world in your inbox.

Register Now

Stay Connected to Israel and the Jewish world

Thank you for reading JNS. Register to receive full access to the JNS website.

Register Now

In 2023 Your Support is More Important Than Ever

We're a reader-funded news organization on the front lines of the narrative war confronting Israel and the Jewish people. Your help is crucial.

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates