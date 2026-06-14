Herzog wishes Trump ‘mazal tov’ on 80th birthday

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the American leader’s 80th birthday.

“Your remarkable journey to the White House represents the breadth of the American dream and the power of your own resolve,” the Israeli head of state wrote in a post on X.

“The people of Israel are grateful for your leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil and for your steadfast commitment to the security of Israel,” Herzog stated. “We will never forget your tireless efforts in securing the release of our beloved hostages.”

In his post, Herzog expressed hope that Trump would “lead the Middle East and the world toward peace and security and continue strengthening the unique U.S.-Israel partnership.”

“In Jewish tradition, it is stated that at the age of eighty you gain unique prowess,” he said. “May you enjoy your beautiful family and many happy birthdays with blessings and joy. Mazal tov!”