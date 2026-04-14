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Jonathan Pidluzny

An anti-Israel "apartheid wall" on display at Columbia University during "Israeli Apartheid Week" in 2017. Source: Facebook.
Opinion
Confronting antisemitism in the US begins by addressing hate on campus
Where within American society does one find an academic case for antisemitism—a grand theory that justifies a thousand daily instances in everyday life? On college and university campuses.
Dec. 9, 2022
Jacob Olidort, Jonathan Pidluzny