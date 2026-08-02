EXCLUSIVE: California district says it’s following state’s direction after probe found it didn’t do enough about Jew-hatred

The Campbell Union High School District in the San Francisco Bay Area is implementing the directions of the California Department of Education, after the the latter found that the public school district didn’t do enough to respond to an incident of Jew-hatred, a district spokeswoman told JNS.

JNS reported that, according to a June finding from the department, a student at Westmont High School in Campbell, Calif., told a teacher on Feb. 3, “Don’t talk to that Jew. That’s why the Holocaust happened. I’m glad it happened,” speaking a Jewish student with whom the teacher was meeting.

A complaint filed with the district, which serves 8,600 students across six schools in the greater San Jose area, alleged that the teacher pointed and laughed at the Jewish student in response.

The California education department stated that the district’s determination that the “teacher maintained a discriminatory classroom environment is consistent with law,” but the department didn’t think the district took sufficient action and outlined a series of corrective measures for the district to take.

Jada Chiu, communications and community engagement coordinator for the district, told JNS that the district and the school are “committed to fostering a welcoming, inclusive environment for all students, families and staff.”

“We take seriously any concerns raised about discrimination on our campuses,” she told JNS. “We are actively implementing the corrective actions identified by the California Department of Education.”