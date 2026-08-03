Trump says renewed US-Iran talks set to begin

Talks with Iran would resume on Monday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

Trump did not say where the talks would take place or who would participate, Reuters reported.

Asked whether he had set a deadline for Tehran to reach a deal, Trump declined to answer directly.

“Would I rather make a deal? I’m not looking to kill people because people die, a lot of people die, and we don’t want that,” he said.

Trump said on Saturday that he had canceled a planned attack on Iran after Tehran had agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and negotiate an end to its nuclear program.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, the president said the U.S. military was “locked and loaded” and prepared to attack the Islamic Republic with force “not seen since World War II.”

Trump said Iran and other regional countries had asked Washington to hold off because “the perimeters of a deal” had been agreed. He said the proposed terms would include the “immediate, complete, and total” reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.

“Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the world and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal,” the president wrote.

Israel “joins me in this commitment,” Trump said in the post, adding, “Get to work, everybody, and get it done.”