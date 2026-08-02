More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

The illusion of peace cannot erase the reality of war

Diplomatic initiatives have not changed the strategic reality facing either Iran or Hamas.

Fiamma Nirenstein
Trump Camp David
U.S. President Donald Trump and his cabinet at a meeting at Camp David in Maryland in July 2026. Credit: White House.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

The latest developments in the Middle East, which have left commentators around the world puzzling over every statement and counter-statement, have had far greater philosophical significance than factual substance.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States was prepared to launch a decisive strike against Iran, placing Israel on maximum alert—from the Air Force to the Shin Bet and civilians ready to head for bomb shelters. Hours later, he announced what he described as a “framework for peace” concerning both the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

Iran immediately dismissed the announcement. State media, including IRNA and Fars, portrayed the United States as confused and defeated.

But appearances can be deceptive.

Trump, together with Israel, remains prepared to strike when the strategic moment arrives. Iran has been severely weakened, yet it cannot simply abandon the agenda of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which continues to dominate what remains of the regime—even if Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would prefer a different course.

Nothing that has happened rescues Iran, humiliates Trump or forces Israel to retreat. At most, Trump has paused a longer conflict—perhaps for reasons that also involve Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman—but the confrontation itself has not ended.

American aircraft continue arriving in Israel. The Strait of Hormuz remains a potential flashpoint. Additional attacks on Gulf states cannot be ruled out. The timeline may shift, perhaps even until after the U.S. midterm elections, but the strategic contest continues.

The same applies to the recurring discussion of a breakthrough with Hamas.

Despite repeated announcements and optimistic speculation, nothing fundamental has changed. Israel’s security line inside Gaza remains firmly in place. The Israel Defense Forces continue searching for Hamas infrastructure, weapons caches and terrorist operatives. Meanwhile, no credible Palestinian “technocratic” government has emerged, because no Palestinian leadership has publicly and unequivocally broken with Hamas.

Residents of the Gaza border communities understand this reality. Many openly acknowledge that if Hamas were allowed to remain a military force, the kibbutzim that have only recently begun to recover would empty once again.

The debate, however, is clouded by something deeper than military analysis.

Israel gave the world the term conceptzia—the dangerous strategic mindset that convinces decision-makers to believe what they wish were true rather than what reality demonstrates. Even when peace is plainly out of reach, there remains a temptation to repeat the language of peace, present it as political theater and persuade ourselves that military victory is impossible and negotiations are the only alternative.

Yet history sometimes offers a different conclusion.

With regimes such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, and organizations such as Hamas, the path is already defined. They are not partners waiting to be discovered through diplomacy. Their ideological foundations make genuine coexistence impossible unless those foundations themselves are dismantled.

Our assumptions, shaped by decades of diplomacy and international norms, move to a different rhythm from the civilizational conflict now confronting the Middle East.

It is difficult to believe that Trump does not understand this reality or that Israel has somehow lowered its guard. Bomb shelters remain open. Military preparations continue. Public diplomacy may fluctuate, but strategic planning has not.

If there is ultimately to be a lasting solution, it will require more than declarations or temporary understandings. It will require neutralizing the revolutionary ideology of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which continues to exercise decisive control over what remains of the Iranian regime.

Middle East Iran Hamas Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. sailors observe F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Sea. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
Trump says planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” the U.S. president said of the negotiations.
August 2, 2026 01:25 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Israel Defense Forces soldiers from the 401st Brigade operate in Southern Lebanon during an eight-month mission targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF denies LAF report that Lebanese troops were wounded in Israeli strike
The LAF had claimed five soldiers sustained minor injuries in what it described as an “Israeli enemy attack.”
August 2, 2026 05:29 AM
JNS Staff
Michigan Democratic candidate for Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at The People V. The Powerful rally at the Detroit Opera House on July 18, 2026. Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Stevens says El-Sayed wants to ‘blame all of your problems on Jewish Americans’
Polls suggest that Abdul El-Sayed is likely to win the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan by double digits on Tuesday.
July 31, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Palestinian students from Umm Al-Kheir are seen next to a newly erected fence around the Israeli community of Carmel, on April 13, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
U.S. News
Majority of House Democrats urge Netanyahu to remove fence around Israeli community of Carmel
One hundred eleven lawmakers said the barrier erected by residents of Carmel blocks children from Umm Al-Kheir from reaching school, while Israeli officials say a safe alternative route exists.
July 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
15:10
IDF reservists major winners of Israeli housing lottery
14:30
California district says it’s following state’s direction after probe found it didn’t do enough about Jew-hatred
14:09
Israel requires graphic health warnings on smoking products
13:40
Boy George parts ways with record label manager over Oct. 7 tribute song
13:08
Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag
12:48
CENTCOM releases video of fighter jet supporting blockade against Iran
12:36
American Airlines pushes back Israel flights until spring
12:07
Israel wins historic bronze at women’s lacrosse worlds
11:50
US, Israel congratulate Morocco’s king on ‘Throne Day’
11:25
Danon: Gaza disarmament must see Hamas weapons removed from Strip
11:06
Former senior Fatah official: Trump plan hinges on IDF ending Gaza strikes
11:03
US congressional Jewish Caucus condemns antisemitic Montreal arson attack
10:49
IDF eliminates terrorists in Gaza Strip
10:07
Maimonides statue in Córdoba vandalized with swastika
10:05
Poilievre urges Canada to list Iraqi militia as terror group
09:44
UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban
09:04
Delaying confrontation with Iran will only raise the cost, Likud lawmaker says
08:23
Qatar PM speaks with Hamas chief on Gaza truce
07:54
IDF denies LAF report that Lebanese troops were wounded in Israeli strike
07:27
Australian court allows video in anti-Israel nurses’ case
07:14
UNRWA restrictions to face Israeli Supreme Court scrutiny
06:53
Iranian state media deny Hormuz deal reached
06:21
Israel ranked second in 2026 Big Mac Index
06:12
Palestinian caught in vehicle’s loudspeaker in illegal attempt to enter Israel
06:08
Israeli military begins call-up of new inductees
05:12
IDF’s 401st Brigade destroys 1,200 Hezbollah sites during eight-month mission in Lebanon
04:57
Iran’s defense minister says Tehran treating all threats as ‘real and credible’
04:18
Likud lawmaker: Israel must kill Hamas terrorists, not negotiate with them
04:13
Brother of fallen Master Sgt. Ran Gvili completes police commander training
04:09
Poilievre demands action after suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant
03:57
Saudi Arabia confirms Trump, crown prince discussed de-escalation with Iran
02:59
Likud lawmaker: US will have to defeat Iranian regime ‘sooner or later’
02:46
UK seeks extradition of man accused of spying for Iran in Cyprus
02:37
Israel heat wave peaks as temperatures soar
02:24
Only state, army may control weapons, says Lebanese president
02:19
Rubio: Degrading Iran’s ‘conventional shield’ puts US in position of strength
02:12
IDF eliminates Hamas terror commander who infiltrated Nir Oz on Oct. 7
02:03
Alleged Hamas financier arrested in the UK
01:56
IDF destroys five Hamas weapons depots across Gaza
01:20
Trump: Planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
More Updates
JNS TV
From left, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance pose for a photo at the White House in Washington on July 28, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
JNS TV / Straight Up
Did Trump and Netanyahu just outmaneuver Iran?
August 2, 2026 11:11 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The real reason for Netanyahu’s trip to Washington
Amit Segal
Fiamma Nirenstein
Senior Contributing Editor
Israel cannot accept a Gaza deal without Hamas truly disarming
Fiamma Nirenstein