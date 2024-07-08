JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskWorld News

Katz to press for action against Iran at DC NATO summit

"I am going to Washington tonight to represent the State of Israel with one clear goal: to warn dozens of leaders and foreign ministers that they must stand up now with full force and determination against Iran."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz arrives for the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 22, 2023. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz arrives for the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Jan. 22, 2023. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Edit
(July 8, 2024 / JNS)

Foreign Minister Israel Katz departed for Washington on Sunday night to represent Jerusalem at a NATO summit marking the 75th anniversary of the military alliance.

While the title of the conference, which takes place from Tuesday until Thursday, is “Ukraine and transatlantic security,” Katz said before departing that he would bring attention to the Iranian threat.

“I am going to Washington tonight to represent the State of Israel with one clear goal: to warn dozens of leaders and foreign ministers that they must stand up now with full force and determination against Iran,” he said, according to the ICE news portal.

“The Iranian drones and missiles that are attacking Ukraine and threatening Europe are the same Iranian drones and missiles that tried to hit Israel on April 14. We have a common enemy and that is the Iranian regime,” he said.

Katz also discussed the recent elections in Iran, urging the international community to increase pressure on the mullahs, after reformist Masoud Pezeshkian won the Islamic Republic’s second-round presidential vote.

“The Iranian people sent a clear message of demand for change and resistance to the ayatollah regime through the elections—and precisely now the Western world needs to impose severe sanctions on Iran, increase the pressure on the Iranian regime, demand the cancellation of the nuclear program, [that Iran] stop supporting the terrorist organizations, and call the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards by their real name—the biggest terrorist organization in the world,” he added.

Katz will take part in two events hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and another event hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He is also expected to meet with his European counterparts on the summit’s sidelines at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, as well as U.S. political leaders, including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and New York Governor Kathy Hochul.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was founded on April 4, 1949. Headquartered in Brussels, it currently includes 32 member states, all in Europe except for the United States and Canada.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates