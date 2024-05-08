Kerem Shalom crossing reopens days after deadly Hamas attack

(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning after a deadly Hamas rocket attack from Rafah on Sunday caused its closure.

“Following the closure of Kerem Shalom crossing due to rocket fire by Hamas, the Kerem Shalom Crossing is now open for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip,” tweeted the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

Aid trucks are already arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection, they will be transferred to the Gazan side," the statement continued.

“Aid trucks are already arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection, they will be transferred to the Gazan side,” the statement continued.

COGAT noted that the Erez Crossing continued to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza while Kerem Shalom was shuttered.

Four soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded, three of them seriously, by the Hamas-claimed rocket strike, which hit a staging ground near the crossing. Thousands of humanitarian aid trucks have passed through Kerem Shalom during the war.

Rafah-based terrorists again attacked Kerem Shalom on Tuesday morning, firing two rockets and later four mortars, according to the IDF. One of the rockets hit an open area and the other fell inside Gaza, the army said, adding that there was no damage or injuries from either of the attacks.