JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Kerem Shalom crossing reopens days after deadly Hamas attack

"Aid trucks are already arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection, they will be transferred to the Gazan side," according to the Israeli Defense Ministry's COGAT unit.

Israeli security and rescue forces near the scene where motor shells from the Gaza Strip hit an area near the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, May 5, 2024. Photo by Flash90.
Israeli security and rescue forces near the scene where motor shells from the Gaza Strip hit an area near the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Israel, May 5, 2024. Photo by Flash90.
Edit
(May 8, 2024 / JNS)

Israel reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning after a deadly Hamas rocket attack from Rafah on Sunday caused its closure.

“Following the closure of Kerem Shalom crossing due to rocket fire by Hamas, the Kerem Shalom Crossing is now open for the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip,” tweeted the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).

“Aid trucks are already arriving at the crossing. After a thorough security inspection, they will be transferred to the Gazan side,” the statement continued.

COGAT noted that the Erez Crossing continued to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza while Kerem Shalom was shuttered.

Four soldiers were killed and 10 were wounded, three of them seriously, by the Hamas-claimed rocket strike, which hit a staging ground near the crossing. Thousands of humanitarian aid trucks have passed through Kerem Shalom during the war.

Rafah-based terrorists again attacked Kerem Shalom on Tuesday morning, firing two rockets and later four mortars, according to the IDF. One of the rockets hit an open area and the other fell inside Gaza, the army said, adding that there was no damage or injuries from either of the attacks.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates